Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE:IR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.91. 229,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

