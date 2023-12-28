Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Allegion by 147.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,305,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $921,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,087 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 18.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,792,000 after purchasing an additional 757,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $76,640,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 96.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,810,000 after buying an additional 303,005 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Longbow Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.29.

Allegion Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ALLE traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,340. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $128.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

