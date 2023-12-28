Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.58. The company had a trading volume of 185,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,261. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.68. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

