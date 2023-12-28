Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.43. 83,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,748. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $106.93. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.