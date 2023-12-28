Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of APA by 2,535.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.64. 895,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,934,850. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on APA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

