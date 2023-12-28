Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $259.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,599,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,207,516. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.23 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.