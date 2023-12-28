Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.58 Million Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,326,000 after buying an additional 10,109,418 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,301,000 after buying an additional 1,899,794 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,122,000 after buying an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,368,000 after buying an additional 237,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,552,000 after buying an additional 166,418 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,640,712. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.63. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.57 and a fifty-two week high of $176.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

