Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Sells 322 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.2% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,741. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.55. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $172.10 and a 52-week high of $219.60.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

