iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Position Decreased by Virginia National Bank

Virginia National Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 6.9% of Virginia National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 83.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,585,000 after purchasing an additional 576,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 173,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.53. The company had a trading volume of 98,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,697. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $84.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.66 and a 200 day moving average of $78.04.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

