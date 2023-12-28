Consolidated Investment Group LLC Has $40.92 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Consolidated Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $40,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 48,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 64,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 90.4% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,919. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $158.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

