Virginia National Bank Sells 8,205 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Virginia National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,205 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of Virginia National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 68,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 541,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 128,854 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.29. 104,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,149. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

