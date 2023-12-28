Virginia National Bank Grows Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Virginia National Bank raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises about 1.9% of Virginia National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNLA. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,253,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,701 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,934,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,458,000 after purchasing an additional 93,104 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 721,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,483,000 after buying an additional 324,263 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 722.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 639,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,292,000 after buying an additional 561,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 593,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,347,000 after buying an additional 284,831 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNLA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.33. 116,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,488. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $48.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.94.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

