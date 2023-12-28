Virginia National Bank Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Virginia National Bank boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 302.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Virginia National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of XLG stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.90. 106,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,044. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $37.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

