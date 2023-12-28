JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Position Lifted by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,044,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,465 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises about 17.7% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC owned approximately 16.46% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $90,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $67,000.

JPIE stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $45.58. 35,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,250. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $46.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.76.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

