FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $476.75

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $476.75 and last traded at $476.74, with a volume of 7718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $474.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $450.12 and its 200-day moving average is $434.27.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total transaction of $475,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $322,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total transaction of $475,819.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $322,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at $200,681.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,643 shares of company stock valued at $10,571,937 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

