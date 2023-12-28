Heritage Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,093 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC owned 0.75% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $14,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 45,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000.

NYSEARCA:USRT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,405. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

