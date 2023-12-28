Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 1.6% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $10,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VXF traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.93. 29,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,294. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $130.56 and a 1-year high of $167.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.