Mill Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.26. 60,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,119. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.43. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $219.31. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.61%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

