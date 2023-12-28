Connective Portfolio Management LLC Makes New Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Splunk comprises about 2.7% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 2.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 129,806 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth $4,534,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 1,182.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the software company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at $15,292,235.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,557,705. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.09. 82,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 362.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.05. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.50 and a 1-year high of $152.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.12.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.