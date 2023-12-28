Intergy Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 588,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,721,000 after buying an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 94.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,674,000 after purchasing an additional 28,125 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.36. 129,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,699. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.34. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

