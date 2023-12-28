Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSE:EGLX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 146,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 169,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Enthusiast Gaming Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.50. The stock has a market cap of C$36.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, an integrated gaming entertainment company, engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses in Canada, the United States, England and Wales, and internationally. The company owns and operates video-gaming expo; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Apex Legends, Rocket League, World of Warcraft, Call of Duty: Mobile, Rainbow Six Siege, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Call of Duty: Warzone, Super Smash Bros: Melee, and Super Smash Bros: Ultimate; and produces and programs approximately 20 weekly shows across advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and over-the-top (OTT) channels, as well as represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

