Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $27.02 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 1.6% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $27,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,624. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.67. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,281.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,987. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

