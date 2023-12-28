SWAN Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.8% of SWAN Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $170.61. 181,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,453. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.27. The firm has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

