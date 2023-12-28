Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,890 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Electric comprises 1.9% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $32,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,780 shares of company stock worth $17,623,734. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ LECO traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.93. 21,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,985. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $221.14.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.14.

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

