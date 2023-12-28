Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after buying an additional 1,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,256,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,723,000 after buying an additional 83,563 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,625,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,871,000 after buying an additional 294,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.69. The company had a trading volume of 318,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,667. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $216.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.29 and its 200 day moving average is $195.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

