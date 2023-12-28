Bittensor Trading 3.9% Lower This Week (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Bittensor has a market cap of $1.81 billion and $10.44 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bittensor token can now be bought for $304.91 or 0.00718473 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bittensor has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 5,934,098 tokens. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 5,932,035. The last known price of Bittensor is 311.15241954 USD and is up 8.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $13,713,818.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

