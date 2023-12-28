Timothy (Tim) Harrison Purchases 1,428,571 Shares of Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) Stock

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Harrison acquired 1,428,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.99 ($20,408.16).

Timothy (Tim) Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Ionic Rare Earths Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 42.55, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ionic Rare Earths Company Profile

Ionic Rare Earths Limited operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the Makuutu rare earths project that comprises six licenses covering an area of approximately 300 square kilometers located in the eastern Uganda. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

