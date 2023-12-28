Insider Selling: Tivan Limited (ASX:TVN) Insider Sells 1,053,888 Shares of Stock

Tivan Limited (ASX:TVN – Get Free Report) insider Grant Wilson sold 1,053,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01), for a total value of A$12,646.66 ($8,603.17).
Tivan Price Performance
Tivan Company Profile
Tivan Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for iron, vanadium, titanium, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% in the Mount Peake project located to the north-west of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory; Speewah vanadium-titanium-iron project located in the Kimberley region of north-east Western Australia; and Sandover lithium project, which covers an area of approximately 8,000 square kilometers across two contiguous blocks of tenements located in the Northern Territory.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tivan
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Insiders bet big on these turnaround stocks
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Rivian is all set to start 2024 with a bang
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- If you buy the dogs, should you sell these Dow leaders?
Receive News & Ratings for Tivan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.