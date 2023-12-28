Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after buying an additional 635,351,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,846,000 after purchasing an additional 549,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,766,000 after purchasing an additional 282,966 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $440.82. The stock had a trading volume of 131,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,591. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.56. The stock has a market cap of $139.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $443.47.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.78.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

