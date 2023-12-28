Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Insider Acquires A$30,002.18 in Stock

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF – Get Free Report) insider Robert Kelly purchased 5,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.14 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,002.18 ($20,409.65).

Steadfast Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21.

Get Steadfast Group alerts:

Steadfast Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also offers insurance underwriting services and related services. The company provides various business insurance products, such as aviation, business pack and interruption, contract works, corporate travel, cyber, events, farm, marine, management and product liability, professional indemnity, public liability, trade credit, and workers' compensation insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Steadfast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steadfast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.