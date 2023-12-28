Oak Thistle LLC Has $906,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,377 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,157 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $245.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $245.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.07.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.45.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

