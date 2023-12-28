Secure Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

