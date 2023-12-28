WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after purchasing an additional 765,146 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after buying an additional 421,554 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

NYSE:SPG opened at $143.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $146.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.