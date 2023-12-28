WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 650 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $112.25 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

