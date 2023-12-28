Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 858 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,572,052.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,116 shares in the company, valued at $253,543,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

View Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $297.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.80 billion, a PE ratio of 169.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $318.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.