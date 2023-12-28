The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Raised by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,706 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $14,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $299.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $336.00.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

