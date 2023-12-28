Czech National Bank Acquires 26,317 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,317 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower stock opened at $216.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

