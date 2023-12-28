Czech National Bank Increases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $506,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 41,575 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PANW opened at $297.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.39 and its 200 day moving average is $250.68. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $318.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.80 billion, a PE ratio of 169.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

