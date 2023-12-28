Czech National Bank Acquires 32,532 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,768 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 32,532 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.52.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $124.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

