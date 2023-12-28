Oak Thistle LLC Invests $883,000 in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,838,000 after acquiring an additional 93,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,794,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $610,899,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 99,783.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,366,000 after buying an additional 8,622,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,886,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,025,000 after buying an additional 100,063 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Stock Up 0.3 %

GNTX stock opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $34.33.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

