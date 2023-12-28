Diversified Healthcare Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,785 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 435% compared to the average volume of 894 put options.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 240,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,452. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Sunday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

