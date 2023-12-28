Short Interest in Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Grows By 5,300.0%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 5,300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SOAGY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.
