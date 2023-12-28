Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 3,800.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Galaxy Gaming Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GLXZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,045. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. Galaxy Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker.

