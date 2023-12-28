Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 7,932 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 107% compared to the typical volume of 3,833 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 87.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 19,681 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 34.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 18,696 shares during the period. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLCO traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.22. 1,603,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,548. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 320.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna started coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.