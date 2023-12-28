PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 5,700.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PPERF remained flat at $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,988. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Insiders bet big on these turnaround stocks
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Rivian is all set to start 2024 with a bang
- What does consumer price index measure?
- If you buy the dogs, should you sell these Dow leaders?
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.