PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 5,700.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPERF remained flat at $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,988. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

