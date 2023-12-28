Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Up 4,750.0% in December

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a growth of 4,750.0% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 849,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Psykey Stock Performance

Psykey stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Thursday. 1,683,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,360. Psykey has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

About Psykey

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

