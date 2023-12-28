Velo3D Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VLD)

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 8,884 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,195% compared to the typical daily volume of 686 call options.

Velo3D Price Performance

Velo3D stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.47. 8,793,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,583. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. Velo3D has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $24.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.01 million. Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 70.70% and a negative net margin of 50.99%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Velo3D

In other Velo3D news, CMO Renette Youssef sold 82,321 shares of Velo3D stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $85,613.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,415.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Renette Youssef sold 82,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $85,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,415.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benyamin Buller sold 69,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $78,193.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,192,706 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,830.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 203,480 shares of company stock valued at $210,472 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Velo3D in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Velo3D by 679.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 62.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velo3D Company Profile

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

Read More

