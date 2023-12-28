Short Interest in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW) Increases By 7,514.3%

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, an increase of 7,514.3% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Origin Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORGNW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,291. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27. Origin Materials has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGNW. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Origin Materials by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 24,602 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 60.1% in the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 37,547 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Origin Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $548,000.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.

