BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Up 6,400.0% in December

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 6,400.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BGY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.34. 78,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,578. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $5.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,028,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,044,000 after purchasing an additional 832,940 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 16.5% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 5,376,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 763,390 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,950,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 184,674 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,524,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 63,148 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 945,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 63,802 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

