BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Up 6,400.0% in December

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 6,400.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance
Shares of BGY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.34. 78,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,578. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $5.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
