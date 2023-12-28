WestEnd Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,978,000 after purchasing an additional 135,686 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 204.9% in the second quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 128,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 86,046 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 935.4% during the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 91,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 82,239 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 76,212 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 371,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 55,809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AOM traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $41.67. 26,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,568. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $41.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

